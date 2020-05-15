Republican Party election official explains procedure to fill District 1 legislative seat

The process to replace John Hilchey on the Genesee County Legislature begins with the Republican Party committees in the two towns that he represented, according to the county’s Republican Party election commissioner.

“The procedure would be that the Republican committees in the two towns – Alabama and Oakfield – would have to have a meeting to interview candidates to replace John,” Richard Seibert said Thursday. “Upon having that meeting, when they selected a candidate, they would then recommend that candidate to the County Legislature, which makes that appointment.”

On Thursday, Hilchey, the District No. 1 legislator, resigned, citing conflicts with his employment. He joined the legislature after winning the election in November 2017.

Seibert said the person who emerges from the committee meetings – “hopefully the best qualified person they can find,” he noted -- would serve for the rest of the year.

“And that person would still have an opportunity to get on the ballot for the November election, which they call an ‘opportunity to ballot’ and any party can do it, not just the Republicans,” he explained.

Others could run for the post as well, Seibert said, meaning there could be a contest in six months.

He also said the winner this November would serve in 2021 and then, provided he or she wishes to continue, be on the ballot again in November 2021, when that seat goes for a four-year term.

Potential candidates for the seat must reside in Alabama or Oakfield to be eligible.

Letters of intent will be accepted until May 22 and should be sent to Alabama Chairman Earl LaGrou at 7420 Macomber Road, Oakfield, NY 14125, or Oakfield Chairman Daniel Manges at 7475 Fisher Road, Oakfield, NY 14125.

For questions, contact LaGrou at (716) 912-8195 or Manges at (585) 813-3516.

Seibert said he was shocked to hear of Hilchey’s resignation.

“I can’t remember a legislator just stepping down,” he said. “I do know that John was very devoted and was a great asset to those two towns and will be deeply missed.”

Legislature Chair Rochelle Stein accepted the resignation with regret, stating that “we are losing a community leader who has served the people of Alabama and Oakfield honorably and well.”