September 26, 2022 - 12:15pm

Rick Howe records 299 at Le Roy Legion Lanes

posted by Mike Pettinella in Bowling, sports.

Rick Howe of Le Roy started his league bowling season in fine fashion by rolling a 299 game on opening night of the American Legion Thursday Night Men's League at Le Roy Legion Lanes.

The 50-year-old right-hander, competing on lanes 1-2 on Sept. 15, started with 246 and 191 before stringing 11 straight strikes and leaving a crossover 8-pin on the final ball for the 299. His series was 736.

Howe does have on United States Bowling Congress-certified 300 game to his credit.

In other action around the Genesee Region USBC:

-- Karson Hurlburt of Arcade posted his first 300 game in the Thursday Nite Intertown League at Letchworth Pines. Hurlburt, 20, rolled games of 300, 246 and 203 for a 749 series.

-- Nick Johnson of Bergen finished with a 289 game for a 752 series in the Turnbull Heating Triples League at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia. The 41-year-old left-hander posted the last eight strikes in a 269 middle game and the first 10 strikes in the 289 before leaving a 10-pin.

For a list of high scores for the week, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of the home page.

