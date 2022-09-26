Rick Howe records 299 at Le Roy Legion Lanes

Rick Howe of Le Roy started his league bowling season in fine fashion by rolling a 299 game on opening night of the American Legion Thursday Night Men's League at Le Roy Legion Lanes.

The 50-year-old right-hander, competing on lanes 1-2 on Sept. 15, started with 246 and 191 before stringing 11 straight strikes and leaving a crossover 8-pin on the final ball for the 299. His series was 736.

Howe does have on United States Bowling Congress-certified 300 game to his credit.

In other action around the Genesee Region USBC:

-- Karson Hurlburt of Arcade posted his first 300 game in the Thursday Nite Intertown League at Letchworth Pines. Hurlburt, 20, rolled games of 300, 246 and 203 for a 749 series.

-- Nick Johnson of Bergen finished with a 289 game for a 752 series in the Turnbull Heating Triples League at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia. The 41-year-old left-hander posted the last eight strikes in a 269 middle game and the first 10 strikes in the 289 before leaving a 10-pin.

