Robbie Hanks notches fourth 300 of the season at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion

Robbie Hanks rolled his fourth United States Bowling Congress-certified 300 game in as many months on Friday night while substituting in the Friday Night Mixers League at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion.

Hanks, who turned 28 on Feb. 22, put together games of 200, 268 and 300 for a sparkling 768 series.

The son of Oak Orchard Bowl proprietor Randy Hanks (and an employee at the 18-lane center), Robbie now has a perfect game in each of the past four months. The other three have come in the Thursday Night Triples League on Nov. 14, Dec. 12 and Jan. 30.

In other league bowling action this week:

-- Scott Allis of Medina set the pace this morning in the Sunday Rolloffs at Medina Lanes, posting a 289 game and 776 series.

-- Tom Baker and Matt Balduf led the way in the Toyota of Batavia Thursday League at Mancuso Bowling Center with 768 and 755, respectively.

-- Jeremy Vallance started with 268 in a 739 series in the Le Roy Moose League at Le Roy Legion Lanes.

-- Naomi Hyde of Le Roy fired a 269 game and 687 series as the Synergistic Online Solutions MNF League came to a close at Mancuso's.

