Ross, Lyons, Balduf, Townsend shine on the lanes

Several 750-plus series and a 290 game highlighted this week's league bowling action in the Genesee Region USBC.

At Medina Lanes today, John Ross of Middleport led the way in the Sunday Rolloffs League with a 787 series. His games were 246-263-278.

At Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen, Mike Lyons of Elba kept the hot hand with a 762 series in the Wednesday Men's Handicap League. His games were 247-247-268.

And at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia, Matt Balduf led the way in the County Line Stone Friday Trios League with a 759 series. His games were 275-259-225, while James Townsend fired a 290 game and 710 series in the Tuesday Coed League.

