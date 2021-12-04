Schrader scores five goals as United defeats Potsdam

Senior winger Gavin Schrader scored four times in an eight-goal third period Saturday afternoon to lead Batavia Notre Dame to a wild 13-8 victory over Potsdam in the finale of the Potsdam ice hockey tournament.

BND United, which split its two games in the tournament, trailed 5-3 late in the second period before Schrader (assisted by Ronin Hofmaster) and winger Vin DiRisio (assisted by Andrew Kasmarek and Schrader) knotted things up entering the final period.

From there, Schrader took over -- scoring to put United up 6-5 just 18 seconds into the third period (assisted by DiRisio and Noah Hudson) and following that up with three more goals as the visitors won going away.

All told, Schrader had five goals and three assists, raising his team-leading totals to seven goals and eight assists after three games.

Freshman Jameson Motyka tallied three goals and two assists, DiRisio had a pair of goals and four assists (to up his season totals to five each) and Hofmaster recorded two goals and three assists. Freshman Brady Johnson chipped in with a goal and an assist, and Gino Falleti registered three assists.

Batavia outshot Potsdam, 48-29, and with three power play goals in six chances.

Goaltender Courtney Schum, playing in place of injured staqrted Frank Falleti Jr., was 21-for-29 in the save department.

Sophomore John Duffy scored four goals and sophomore Tyler Berkman had two goals for Potsdam.

BND, 2-1 overall, resumes Section V competition at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Irondequoit at Lakeshore East rink and hosts Portside Royals at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Batavia Ice Arena.