Schrader's third goal lifts Batavia Notre Dame to 6-6 tie against Hamburg in non-league hockey at HarborCenter

Senior forward Gavin Schrader's third goal of the game -- coming just 21 seconds into the third period -- enabled Batavia Notre Dame United to gain a 6-6 tie against Hamburg in non-league varsity hockey tonight at the LECOM HarborCenter in Buffalo.

Trailing 6-5 after two periods, Schrader beat Hamburg goaltender Gavin Waite, with assists going to senior linemates Zack Eschberger and Vin DiRisio.

United, now 5-3-1, was unable to find the back of the net the rest of the way, however, despite outshooting the Bulldogs, a Section VI club, 15-1 in the third period. Both teams had four shots on goal in the five-minute overtime period.

Hamburg took a 3-2 lead after one period with senior forward Luke Stotz scoring twice around a power play goal by junior forward Josh Gregoire. BND's goals were by Schrader (from DiRisio and Eschberger) and DiRisio (from junior defenseman Noah Hudson and freshman forward Jameson Motyka).

The wide open play continued in the second period as both teams scored three goals.

Schrader and Eschberger opened the scoring in the period, giving BND a 4-3 edge, before the Bulldogs countered with a goal by junior forward Braeden McGuire.

United took a 5-4 advantage on a goal by junior forward Ronin Hofmaster 10 minutes into the period before Hamburg rallied to take the lead on goals by senior forward Luke Nassoly and sophomore defenseman Matt Holst.

BND outshot Hamburg, 40-29. Senior Courtney Schum was in goal for United.

Schrader now has 18 goals and 16 assists, while DiRisio upped his goal and assist totals to 11 and 10, respectively. Hofmaster's goal was his seventh of the season.

United is back at the HarborCenter for a 4:15 p.m. game on Thursday against Frontier.

