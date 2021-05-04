Search process for new manager costs the city $3,644.74

City Council Member John Canale was correct in his belief that expenses incurred during the search for a new city manager earlier this year would be minimal.

According to information released by the manager’s office today, it cost the city $3,644.74 for the professional search/interview process that resulted in the hiring of Rachael Tabelski in early March.

Expenses were for advertising in national publications and websites ($1,239), background checks ($1,005.74) and psychological examinations ($1,400) for the potential candidates.

As it turned out, the city was not billed by The Novak Consulting Group of Cincinnati, Ohio – the firm that assisted City Council in this and the previous manager search that brought former manager Martin Moore to Batavia. The contract with Novak stipulated that it Moore left within two years (which he did), then the next search would be free.

In late February, Canale, in response to an inquiry from a Batavia resident, said he would make sure the numbers are provided, and added that he thought they will be “very, very minimal.”

Tabelski moved up from the assistant city manager position to take the lead role upon Moore’s departure last June.

During that time, the city has been functioning without an assistant to Tabelski. This is a considerable cost savings in light of the position’s $82,946 to $100,604 salary range. Furthermore, Tabelski was earning less during the interim as she is now -- more savings for the city.

Meanwhile, Tabelski said that in-person interviews of assistant manager candidates will take place in the near future.

The city also is seeking someone to fill the vacant director of Public Works position.