March 12, 2021 - 12:11am
Seven Genesee County teams make it to Section V basketball tournament finals
posted by Mike Pettinella in sports, Section V basketball.
Seven Genesee County teams will be playing for Section V basketball tournament titles this weekend:
FRIDAY NIGHT'S GAMES
BOYS
Class B1 -- Wayne (14-0) at Batavia (14-0), 6 p.m.
Class D2 -- Notre Dame (7-6) at Avoca/Prattsburgh (10-0), 7 p.m.
GIRLS
Class C2 -- York (9-3) at Pavilion (12-0), 7 p.m.
SATURDAY NIGHT'S GAMES
BOYS
Class C2 -- Oakfield-Alabama (10-2) at Caledonia-Mumford (13-0), 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Class B1 -- Batavia (10-4) at Palmyra-Macedon (11-3), 7 p.m.
Class D1 -- Notre Dame (11-2) at South Seneca (13-0), 7 p.m.
Class D2 -- Avoca/Prattsburgh (9-1) at Elba (13-0), 7 p.m.
