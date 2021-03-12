Seven Genesee County teams make it to Section V basketball tournament finals

Seven Genesee County teams will be playing for Section V basketball tournament titles this weekend:

FRIDAY NIGHT'S GAMES

BOYS

Class B1 -- Wayne (14-0) at Batavia (14-0), 6 p.m.

Class D2 -- Notre Dame (7-6) at Avoca/Prattsburgh (10-0), 7 p.m.

GIRLS

Class C2 -- York (9-3) at Pavilion (12-0), 7 p.m.

SATURDAY NIGHT'S GAMES

BOYS

Class C2 -- Oakfield-Alabama (10-2) at Caledonia-Mumford (13-0), 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Class B1 -- Batavia (10-4) at Palmyra-Macedon (11-3), 7 p.m.

Class D1 -- Notre Dame (11-2) at South Seneca (13-0), 7 p.m.

Class D2 -- Avoca/Prattsburgh (9-1) at Elba (13-0), 7 p.m.