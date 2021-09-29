Six post perfect games on Genesee Region lanes

Genesee Region USBC league bowlers are back on the lanes and, if the first four weeks of the season are any indication, there will be plenty of honor scores this season.

Bowling center proprietors and managers have reported six 300 games, with three of them coming at Mount Morris Lanes.

Bowlers reaching perfection thus far are as follows:

Sept. 8: Rodney Jopson, Wednesday Men's Handicap, Rose Garden Bowl, Bergen;

Sept. 8: Duane Barrett, Wednesday Night Classic, Mount Morris Lanes;

Sept. 18: Dave Lohmer, Saturday Night Mixed, Mount Morris Lanes;

Sept. 22: Chris George, Wednesday Night Classic, Mount Morris Lanes;

Sept. 23: Mike Bramer, Thursday Night Intertown, Letchworth Pines, Portageville;

Sept. 24: Curtis Foss, Rick & Morty Doubles, Oak Orchard Bowl, Albion.

