'Skully McPepsi' makes its McCarthy Ice Arena debut

The Zamboni machine at the David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena on Evans Street has a new name. But it’s not Zam-Pepsi or even Peps-oni.

“Just call it Skully McPepsi,” said Batavian Tom Fluker, new business manager for Pepsi’s Upstate New York market, as he – with help from a group of Mite level hockey players – unveiled the updated ice cleaning machine this afternoon.

The Zamboni’s facelift is a product of Fluker’s initial idea of an imposing skull in a hockey setting, the artistry of Janette Biehler of Beals Graphic Design of Rochester and the precision “wrapping” by Guy Laesser’s Unitech Application of Le Roy.

“This is something that we wanted to do as part of our relationship with Matt Gray, whose company is managing the rink and also through his Eli Fish and Alex’s Place restaurants,” said Fluker (pictured at top with youth hockey player Abram Lopez).

The Zamboni now sports space age colors of purple and blue, punctuated by the logos of Pepsi Zero, Gatorade, McCarthy Ice Arena, Batavia Notre Dame United and Ramparts youth hockey.

But the main attraction – depicted on the front and top of the Zamboni -- is the gold skull and cross sticks, featuring a flaming puck between its teeth.

“It really is a work of art,” Fluker said.

Gray thanked Pepsi for stepping forward to provide the Zamboni’s new look.

“This is a big part of the stuff that we've done -- the work that we've been doing to improve the arena,” said Gray, owner of Batavia Sports Facility Management. “Several businesses recently signed on as dasher board sponsors and all of that money specifically went to the lighting upgrades that we just installed last week.”

Companies that supported the lighting project included Arctic Refrigeration, Casella Waste Systems, Eli Fish Brewing Company, McAndrew Funeral Home, Max Pies Furniture, Batavia Muckdogs and Suburban Propane, Gray said.

From left, Tom Fluker, Pepsi sales manager; Ryan Webster and Jed Davis, Zamboni drivers/maintenance, and Kati Murray, general manager of Batavia Sports Facility Management.

These Mite hockey players were excited to see the new look Zamboni. From left, Levi Jafari, Luis Reyes, Connor Reidmiller, Jameson Smith, Liam Langiewicz and Joey Sacheli.

Photos by Mike Pettinella.