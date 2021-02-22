Sources: Council will interview city manager candidates during special meeting Thursday

The City of Batavia issued a press release this morning advising of a Special Conference Meeting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the Council Board Room on the second floor of the Batavia City Centre.

The Batavian has learned from multiple sources that Council will interview finalists for the vacant city manager position at the meeting, which will go into executive session immediately and is closed to the public.

The meeting agenda, per the city’s website, is as follows:

Call to Order.

Executive Session ... Employment Matters to Discuss the Potential Appointment of a Particular Person.

Adjournment.

Interim City Manager Rachael Tabelski has publicly announced her intention to apply for the position.

Council members, citing confidentiality issues since a potential candidate is currently working for the city, have not revealed any information about the number of applicants or the professional search process.

Tabelski has been serving in the interim role since June 22, two days after the city and Martin Moore mutually agreed to terminate his contract.