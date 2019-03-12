Speaker calls out Democrats who voted for state's Reproductive Health Act
A frequent contributor to the newspaper “Letters to the Editor” section, Town of Alabama farmer Sam Scarborough took to the spoken word at the Batavia City Council meeting Monday night to express his opposition to the New York Reproductive Health Act.
The RHA, which expands abortion rights in the state, was passed into law in January. Provisions of the measure include permitting abortions after 24 weeks if the fetus is not viable or the health of the mother is at risk. It also allows trained medical professionals, not only doctors, to perform abortions.
The law prompted hundreds of people – mostly pro-life advocates -- to attend recent City Council meetings and sparked an emotional debate on both sides of the abortion issue.
Ultimately, Council members decided against sending a letter drafted by Council member Rose Mary Christian in opposition to the law to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, instead calling for residents to send individual letters to Albany.
Last night, Scarborough, who said he was unable to make the previous Council meetings, noted that 95 of the state’s 102 Democrats in the Assembly and 38 of 39 Democrats in the Senate voted in favor of the law.
“It is disgusting that one of the first things they did after taking over power was to make sure abortion is legal in this state all the way to birth,” he said. “Aborting after that (24 weeks) is basically killing a baby that would live (on its own).”
Scarborough stated he was a registered Republican who was “proud” of the fact that no members of his party voted for the law. He then wondered aloud if “that is what the vast majority of the Democratic party stands for we need to remove those who voted for this as soon as possible …”
He then quoted II Chronicles 16:9 from the Bible and thanked Christian for taking a stand, to which she replied, “Thank you.”
Council President Eugene Jankowski responded to Scarborough’s comments by mentioning that he spoke with Congressman Chris Collins at a function in Niagara Falls last Saturday and said that Collins “agreed that this is out of control.”
Jankowski said that Collins told him that bills are being introduced to protect the unborn but “they just blow them off.” However, Collins said, they (Republicans) don’t intend to stop.
Collins said that the best way to get a lawmaker to take notice is to show up at his or her office.
“When there’s 50 or 60 people on a bus and they all want to talk to their congressperson, it makes them very nervous,” Jankowski said. “Some of them sneak out the back door. Some of them will speak with the people. That’s how to get their attention.”
Christian reported that a Right to Life march is scheduled for May 1 in Albany, and that she is attempting to organize one for this area.
As a foil to Scarborough's attack on Democrats, I want to highlight some bills passed since Democrats gained control of the NYS Senate in January:
S1102 - Allows for 10 days of early voting.
S1048 (in committee, needs referendum) - Allows same-day voter registration.
A776/S1101 - Corporations can no longer donate millions to political campaigns.
S502 - Prohibits gender identity discrimination, including making offenses related to gender identity a hate crime.
S240 - Relating to the Reproductive Health ACt
These are some of bills that have been passed with many others ready to be acted on. Calling out a party you disagree with for one issue they voted on while ignoring the rest of the progress that party has made doesn't help to progress dialogue and is a form of propaganda.
I hope to see future speakers take a more rounded approach to issues and be more mindful in their diction.
Sam, I am more concerned over pending bills the Democrats in Albany are working on. The bill to require overtime pay for farm workers will devastate farms in Genesee County. The bill to require any project that gets any government funding or tax breaks be required to now pay the "Prevailing Wage", will put the City of Batavia downtown redevelopment (DRI) and the Ellicott Station projects in jeopardy. The bill to allow illegal immigrants free college, while legal citizens from out of state (like New Jersey or Ohio) have to pay full tuition is, in my opinion, just wrong. Democrats in Albany are also considering letting illegal immigrants vote in local elections, and again, I think that is wrong. And S1102, which allows the 10 day voting, comes with the unfunded mandate for local taxpayers to pay for it. Since Genesee County had already passed its budget, the money to pay all the poll workers for another extra 9 days means the County will have to take the money from other projects. Next year to pay for it, either other services get cut, or taxes go up to pay for it.
Farm Bill (S2721) - "Enacts the farmworkers fair labor practices act: grants collective bargaining rights to farm laborers; requires employers of farm laborers to allow at least 24 consecutive hours of rest each week; provides for an 8 hour work day for farm laborers; requires overtime rate at one and one-half times normal rate; makes provisions of unemployment insurance law applicable to farm laborers; provides sanitary code shall apply to all farm and food processing labor camps intended to house migrant workers, regardless of the number of occupants; provides for eligibility of farm laborers for workers' compensation benefits; requires employers of farm laborers to provide such farm laborers with claim forms for workers' compensation claims under certain conditions; requires reporting of injuries to employers of farmworkers."
These all sound like basic worker rights. It unionizes farm labor essentially. If unionizing farm labor and giving them all these rights as workers will devastate farms, then a different approach to farming needs to be taken by farmers and the government.
"Prevailing Wage" Act (couldn't find the number) - There's already a federal bill enacted in 1931 called the Davis-Bacon Act that sets a prevailing wage for federal projects, and the NYS version would do the same for state grants. Similar to the farm bill, it's another protection for workers so they can't be undercut by entities. It's interesting to note that Davis and Bacon were Republicans protecting workers and now the Democrat-controlled Senate in NY is modeling this bill after theirs. I like seeing that ideological parallel between parties. If protecting workers' wages in state-funded projects is a problem, then how we treat workers and how these funds are allocated, as well as how companies handle their funds, needs to be reconsidered so that both the project can be finished and workers are properly compensated.
Rather than band-aids passed for the endless immigration issues, I'd rather see a complete overhaul of the immigration system so we don't have as many of these immigration issues.
It sounds like they're working out a plan for the early voting. They should have started it next year rather than rush it this year so that funding could be properly allocated. This year will be a struggle but hopefully future years will be better in terms of the funding. It is regardless a victory for voting rights.
