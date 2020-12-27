Spiotta 289--775, Kraus 289 set pace in Turnbull Heating League at Mancuso's

Batavians Paul Spiotta and Kyle Kraus flirted with 300 games this week, reaching 10 strikes in a row before being stopped despite putting the ball in the 1-3 pocket on the 11th delivery.

Competing against each other in the Turnbull Heating Triples League at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia, both right-handers rolled 289 games -- with the 63-year-old Spiotta's coming in the third game to cap a league-high 775 series and the 35-year-old Kraus' coming in the first game en route to a 694 series.

Spiotta (who posted 238-248 in the first two games) was stymied by a stubborn 7-pin while Kraus (who finished with 231-174) left a 4-pin.

Also in the league, Chris Bailey of Le Roy finished with a 273 game for a 736 series.

Note: The three-person team league has an opening for one team when it begins its second half on Jan. 5. Call Mancuso's at 343-1319 for details.

Elsewhere around the Genesee Region USBC, Rodney Jopson kept the hot hand with 277--741 in the Wednesday Men's Handicap League at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen, where he is aveaging 231, and Tony Sprague made it two straight 700 series with a 750 effort in the T.F. Brown's Adult-Child League at Mancuso's.

For a list of high scores,

SCRATCH MEMORIAL IS NEXT WEEKEND

The 67th GRUSBC Scratch Memorial Tournament is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Perry Bowling Center.

Squad times for the singles tournament are 12:30 and 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday, with the semifinals and finals to follow.

Entry fee is $55 and first place, based on 72 entries, is $800. To enter, contact Mike Pettinella at 585-861-0404 or by email at [email protected].