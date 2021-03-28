Local Matters

March 28, 2021 - 5:59pm

Spiotta erupts for 822, Cordes posts 803 in league action at Mancuso Bowling Center

posted by Mike Pettinella in sports, Bowling.

Two Batavians -- one a Genesee Region USBC Hall of Famer and the other a potential one if he keeps bowling like he has in recent weeks -- lit up Mancuso Bowling Center earlier this week in league competition.

On Tuesday, veteran right-hander Paul Spiotta connected for 32 out of a possible 36 strikes, including the final seven, to post an 822 series on lanes 3-4 in the Turnbull Heating Triples League.

Spiotta rolled10 strikes in a 276 opener, 11 in a 279 middle game (he had the front seven strikes) and 11 more in a 267 third game. In the finale, he rebounded from an open in the fifth frame to record the last seven strikes for his fifth United States Bowling Congress-certified 800 series.

On Thursday, Nate Cordes continued his hot streak, starting with a 290 game en route to an 803 on lanes 19-20 in the Toyota of Batavia 5-Man League.

After the 11-strike 290, the high-revving righty fired 257 and 256 -- posting the final five strikes to hit the 800 mark for the first time.

Upcoming

