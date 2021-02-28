Local Matters

February 28, 2021 - 8:45pm

Sprague posts 298 game, Cordes 772 in league play at Mancuso Bowling Center

posted by Mike Pettinella in Bowling, sports.

Batavian Tony Sprague came up a bit short in an attempt for his second United States Bowling Congress-certified perfect game last Sunday, rolling a 298 in the T.F. Brown's Adult-Child League at Mancuso Bowling Center.

Sprague, a lanky right-hander who will be celebrating his 19th birthday in a couple weeks, left a 7-10 split on the final delivery as the ball came in just a little light of the 1-3 pocket. He finished with a 652 series.

Last February, he registered a 300 game as a youth bowler at Mancuso's and in early January of this year, posted a 299 in the T.F. Brown's league.

Other top series around the Genesee Region last week:

  • Nathan Cordes of Batavia flirted with an 800 series in the Toyota of Batavia Thursday 5-Man League at Mancuso's, starting with 268 and 280 before closing with a 224 game for a 772 series;
  • Steve Krna of Alexander rolled a 758 series in the Antique World Tuesday Coed League at Mancuso's;
  • Scott Briggs of Perry started with a 266 game en route to a 758 series in the Thursday Night League at Perry Bowling Center.

For a list of other high scores, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.

