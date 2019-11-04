Teen posts 752 series, Balduf racks up another 300 at Mancuso Bowling Center

The first USBC-certified* 700 series for a Batavia youth bowler and a ninth USBC-certified perfect game by a South Byron adult league bowler highlighted this past week’s action around the Genesee Region.

Tony Sprague (photo at right), a 17-year-old senior at Batavia High School, posted a sparkling 752 series while participating in the Turnbull Heating Junior League at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia.

Sprague, a lean right-hander, registered games of 236-258-258 using a Storm IQ Tour Emerald ball to eclipse his previous high series of 694.

He said he used more of a “swing” shot than normal, standing left and launching the ball to the outside boards to consistently hit the 1-3 pocket. He also felt some added pressure toward the end of the set.

“I was pretty calm the first two games but I knew I was getting close (to the 700 mark), so I got a little nervous,” he said.

He kept it together very well, however, to raise his league average to 203. He also has a 201 average in the Rochester Youth Travel League, with a 276 game last week at Empire Lanes to his credit. In that game, he started with nine strikes before leaving a 4-pin.

Balduf finished with a 300 game for a 768 series in the Toyota of Batavia Thursday League at Mancuso’s.

The 51-year-old righty had a 299 on Oct. 26 in the Handicap Bracket Challenge Tournament at Mancuso’s (more on that event in Mike Pettinella’s Pin Points column this Thursday).

At Livingston Lanes in Geneseo, Scott Culp of Honeoye Falls added to his lengthy list of honor scores with 290—823 in the Monday Ontario-Livingston League.

For more high scores, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.

*(United States Bowling Congress)