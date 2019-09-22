Three keglers record early-season perfect games

The league bowling season is in full swing now and it didn’t take long for keglers in the GLOW region to find perfection.

Dave Farrugia of Mount Morris put together 12 consecutive strikes in the opening game of the Monday Night Early League at his hometown center on Sept. 9. The 47-year-old right-hander kept the hot hand through the evening – adding games of 266 and 202 for a sparkling 768 series.

On Sept. 16 at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion, 29-year-old Josh Bowman of Albion fired a 300 game in the Sneezy’s Monday Night League.

And on Sept. 19,, righty Mark Brown of Attica and lefty Rich Wagner of Batavia found themselves in the spotlight in the Toyota of Batavia League at Mancuso Bowling Center.

Brown rolled a 300 game and 667 series while Wagner registered a 299 game on his way to a 760 series.

Darleen Balduf of South Byron rolled a 276 game and 613 series in the JE Currier/Rebel Liners Wednesday Night Ladies League this week at Mancuso’s.

At Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen, Jeff Parton's 265--754 and Laurie Morgante's 231--671 set the pace in the Wednesday Handicap League.

