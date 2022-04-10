Townsend posts 300 game at Mancuso Bowling Center

Batavian James Townsend notched his second 300 game of the bowling season last week, starting with a perfect game en route to a 730 series in the Tuesday Coed League at Mancuso Bowling Center.

The 24-year-old high-revving right-hander also rolled a perfect game on Oct. 12, 2021, as well as a 299 on Nov. 18, 2021 and a 298 on Jan. 1, 2022.

Other high series for the week included Josh Elliott's 769 and Ron Lawrence's 748 in the Wednesday Men's Handicap and Thursday Owls leagues, respectively, at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen, and Mike DeVay Jr.'s 750 and Jeremy Vallance's 743 in the Mancuso Real Estate Doubles and Toyota of Batavia Thursday 5-Man leagues, respectively, at Mancuso's.

