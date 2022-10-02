Townsend rolls 299--797 at Mancuso Bowling Center

James Townsend of Batavia flirted with a perfect game and 800 series last week in the Tuesday Night Coed League at Mancuso Bowling Center.

The 24-year-old right-hander posted 264-299-234--797, with a 5-pin on the final ball of game two preventing him from a 300.

In other action at Mancuso's, Samantha Hyde started with a 266 game en route to a 640 series in the County Line Friday Trios League and Jennifer Wagner erupted for a 269 game in the Toyota of Batavia Thursday 4-Man League.

At Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen, Bill Neubert led the way in the Thursday Owls League with a 279 game and 758 series.

For a list of high scores for the week, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of the home page.