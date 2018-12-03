Toyota of Batavia team sets bowling game mark; Wagner rolls 300--824

The Toyota of Batavia team in the league of the same name at Mancuso Bowling Center set a Genesee Region USBC record for high team game on Thursday night (Nov. 29).

Bowling on lanes 17-18, the team of Nate Cordes (297), Josh Elliott (265), Matt Buckley (214), Jason Gallo (216) and Wagner 279) registered a 1,271 game to cap off a big night, that also featured a 300 game and 824 series by Batavia's Wagner.

The 1,271 eclipses the 1,220 rolled by the Terry Hills Restaurant team of Fred Gravanda, Jerry Martino, Don Buckley, Joe Trigilio and John Gravante at Mancuso Lanes in February 1986.

Wagner rolled 245-300-279-824 -- his 37th perfect game and fourth 800 series. As the season nears the midway point, the 35-year-old lefty is averaging 245, which also would be a GRUSBC record.

Gallo finished with 717 -- he's averaging 235 -- while Cordes shot 715, closing with a 297 game. Elliott had 657 and Buckley, filling in for regular Leon Hurd, added 556 for a 3,469 total -- short of the Terry Hills' team record by 103 pins.

In other recent league action around the Genesee Region:

-- Curtis Foss of Medina finished with a 299 game on Sunday to place first in the weekly Sunday Rolloff at Medina Lanes. He left a solid 8-pin on the 12th ball. Earlier in the week, he had a 773 series in the Sneezy's Monday Night League at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion.

-- Chris Bardol spun a 769 series in the G&W Vending League at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen.

For more high scores, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.