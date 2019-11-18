Trio of perfect games at Medina Lanes, Oak Orchard Bowl

Orleans County bowlers found a great deal of league success last week as three men posted perfect games at Medina Lanes and Oak Orchard Bowl.

All three 300 games were rolled on Thursday with Jacob Rosenbeck and Scott Allis finding perfection in the Firefighters League at Medina Lanes, and Robbie Hanks stringing 12 consecutive strikes in the Thursday Triples League at Oak Orchard Bowl.

Rosenbeck notched his first USBC-certified 300 on lanes 11-12 while Allis added to his long list of perfect games on lanes 9-10, both in the second game.

Hanks registered his fifth 300 game en route to a 752 series at his place of employment, Oak Orchard Bowl.

In the Sunday Rolloffs League at Medina Lanes, Alex Allis had a 290 game in a 752 series, and in the Wednesday Men's Handicap League at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen, Rodney Jopson posted a 279 game in a 757 series.

