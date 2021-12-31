United earns tie with Frontier behind Motyka's three goals

Freshman forward Jameson Motyka recorded a hat trick Thursday afternoon as Batavia Notre Dame closed out the 2021 portion of its varsity hockey schedule with 5-5 tie against Frontier of Section VI at the LECOM HarborCenter in Buffalo.

It’s the second straight tie for BND United, which battled Hamburg to a 6-6 draw on Wednesday night at the HarborCenter.

United, 5-3-2, is off until Jan. 4 when it takes on Aquinas Institute at Lakeshore East in Rochester.

BND got on the board first when senior Gavin Schrader, one of Western New York’s most prolific goal scorers, found the back of the net at 11:04 of the first period. Assists went to Ronin Hofmaster and Brady Johnson.

Frontier pulled even with 3:20 left in the period on a goal by sophomore Tanner Smaczniak.

The Hamburg club struck twice in a minute’s time early in the second period on power play goals by junior Jake Losey and senior Matt McCarthy to take a 3-1 lead.

Motyka scored the first of his three goals at the 8:56 mark (assisted by Andrew Kasmarek and Vin DiRisio) before Frontier’s Max Conklin broke free for a shorthanded goal with 5:10 on the clock to make it 4-2.

United closed to within one at the end of the period as Motyka scored again, with Orion Lama picking up the assist with 1:37 remaining.

Schrader tied things up at 4 apiece just 29 seconds into the third period (assisted by Parker Corbelli).

A game misconduct penalty on Frontier coach Brian Dehlinger with a little over 10 minutes left for excessive arguing with referees gave BND the man advantage and it capitalized when Motyka scored again. Hofmaster picked up the assist.

BND held the lead until three minutes remained in regulation but a turnover in its own zone led to a goal by Frontier’s Nick Falcone.

Neither team scored in the five-minute overtime period although Frontier came close with only eight seconds to play. United outshot the Falcons 34-31.

Schrader now has 20 goals in United’s 10 games.

Photo at top: Jameson Motyka celebrates one of his three goals Thursday against Frontier.

Photos by Steve Ognibene

To view or purchase photos, click here.

United's Noah Whitcombe looks for an opening in the crease.

Gavin Schrader propels a slap shot at Frontier goaltender Kyle Kacmarski. Schrader recorded his 19th and 20th goals of the season.

Vin DiRisio looks to put a move on the Frontier defenseman.

BND's Zack Eschberger and Addison Warriner dig the puck out along the boards.