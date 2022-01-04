United rally falls short in 3-2 loss to Aquinas

Batavia Notre Dame lost to Aquinas by a 3-2 score tonight in a penalty-free Section V varsity hockey match at Lakeshore Rinks in Rochester.

Senior forward C.J. Mangone scored two goals for the Little Irish, now 9-1 after their eighth straight victory. Aquinas’ only defeat came in the season opener against BND United by a 6-3 count.

For United, 5-4-2, Ronin Hofmaster and Gavin Schrader tallied goals in the second and third period, respectively, with Schrader’s 21st of the year coming with just 59 seconds left on the clock.

After a scoreless first period, Mangone capitalized on a United turnover to beat BND goaltender Courtney Schum with a slapshot from the left side seven minutes into the second period. Assists went to Kevin Howse and Tyler Day.

Mangone made it 2-0 when he deposited a rebound off a shot by teammate Alex Smola with 5:36 to play. Day also assisted on the goal, Mangone’s 15th of the season.

United cut the lead in half when Hofmaster stole the puck, maneuvered to the right and beat Aquinas goalie Andrew Gatti to the glove side with 1:34 on the clock. Brady Johnson picked up the assist.

Aquinas scored what proved to be the game winner six minutes into the third period when Tony Terrana took a shot from the point that got past Schum, who was screened on the play. Caleb Wood and Mangone were credited with assists.

BND had several opportunities in the closing minutes as it controlled much of the play in the third period -- outshooting Aquinas 13-5 -- but wasn’t able to score until Schrader muscled the puck away from an Aquinas contender and drilled it past Gatti.

For the game, United had 30 shots to the Little Irish’s 27.

United hosts Western Finger Lakes at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Batavia Ice Arena. BND defeated WFL 10-1 on Dec. 14.