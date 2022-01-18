United skates past Geneseo/Avon/Livonia, 6-2, for seventh Section V hockey victory

Senior winger Gavin Schrader scored two goals and assisted on another to lead Batavia Notre Dame to a 6-2 victory Tuesday night over Geneseo/Avon/Livonia in Section V hockey at Wilson Ice Arena in Geneseo.

Schrader tallied both of his goals in the third period for United, which took a 4-0 lead into the final stanza. The section’s leading scorer, Schrader now has 24 goals and 23 assists.

Jameson Motyka had a goal and an assist to raise his season totals to 12 and 18, respectively, while Ronin Hofmaster had a goal and two assists and Brady Johnson chipped in with a goal and an assist.

Hofmaster has nine goals and 19 assists and Johnson has 11 goals and 15 assists for United, now 7-4-2.

Cooper Hamilton registered three assists, Zack Eschberger had two assists and Addison Warriner scored a goal – the first of the game at 5:29 of the opening period.

Senior goaltender Courtney Schum stopped 26 of 28 shots.

For G/A/L, 2-10, Christian Rumfola and Derrick Wigley scored.

United hosts Canandaigua at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Batavia Ice Arena.