Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

January 18, 2022 - 10:45pm

United skates past Geneseo/Avon/Livonia, 6-2, for seventh Section V hockey victory

posted by Mike Pettinella in sports, Batavia Notre Dame United, Section V hockey.

Senior winger Gavin Schrader scored two goals and assisted on another to lead Batavia Notre Dame to a 6-2 victory Tuesday night over Geneseo/Avon/Livonia in Section V hockey at Wilson Ice Arena in Geneseo.

Schrader tallied both of his goals in the third period for United, which took a 4-0 lead into the final stanza. The section’s leading scorer, Schrader now has 24 goals and 23 assists.

Jameson Motyka had a goal and an assist to raise his season totals to 12 and 18, respectively, while Ronin Hofmaster had a goal and two assists and Brady Johnson chipped in with a goal and an assist.

Hofmaster has nine goals and 19 assists and Johnson has 11 goals and 15 assists for United, now 7-4-2.

Cooper Hamilton registered three assists, Zack Eschberger had two assists and Addison Warriner scored a goal – the first of the game at 5:29 of the opening period.

Senior goaltender Courtney Schum stopped 26 of 28 shots.

For G/A/L, 2-10, Christian Rumfola and Derrick Wigley scored.

United hosts Canandaigua at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Batavia Ice Arena.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

January 2022

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button