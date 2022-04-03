Vallance: 795; Medina Lanes tourney is April 9-10

Batavian Jeremy Vallance came oh so close to his first United States Bowling Congress-certified 800 series in the Toyota of Batavia Thursday 5-Man League at Mancuso Bowling Center.

The 44-year-old right-hander posted games of 257-259-279 for a 795 series. A 4-pin in the ninth frame of the third game stopped him from the 800 and also from a chance at a 300 game.

Lefty Mike Johnson of Batavia was next for the night with a 742 series.

In other Genesee Region USBC league action, Keith Czamara rolled a 746 series in the Wednesday Men's Handicap League at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen.

MEDINA HOSTING TOURNAMENT SATURDAY

Medina Lanes will be running the Hop Between Singles Handicap Tournament next weekend with qualifying squads (three games) at noon and 3 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Finals are scheduled for noon Sunday. The top 18 bowlers will advance to the eliminator finals, where half the field advances each game.

The top two places are guaranteed -- $750 for first and $500 for second. The entry fee is $55.

To enter, call 585-318-4474.