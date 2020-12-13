Vallance erupts for 300, 290 games in two huge series; Jarkiewicz posts his first perfect game

Jeremy Vallance of Batavia doubled his pleasure on the bowling lanes this week, registering a 300 game, 290 game and two outstanding three-game series while competing in two leagues at Mancuso Bowling Center.

The 43-year-old right-hander began the week with a 290-236-258--784 effort in the Mancuso Real Estate Monday Doubles League -- using a Storm Crux Prime ball for his highest series ever -- and followed that up with a 300-214-262--776 performance in the Toyota of Batavia Thursday 5-Man League -- using a DVD Turmoil. The perfect game is his third United States Bowling Congress-certified 300.

An employee of Summit Lubricants in Batavia, Vallance, a bowler for more than 30 years, raised his average ot 231 in the Monday league.

Vallance was one of several Genesee Region USBC bowlers who put up gaudy numbers over the past seven days.

Frank Jarkiewicz of Byron notched his first certified 300 game in the Thursday Owls League at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen, posting 258-300-213 for a 771 series on lanes 3-4.. A furniture delivery driver for W.B. Mason, the 50-year-old righty used a Brunswick Melee Jab bowling ball.

Laurie Morgante of Bergen fired a 258 game and 716 series to lead the way in the Wednesday Handicap League at Rose Garden Bowl.

Mike Pettinella of Batavia had games of 276 and 269 in a 772 series in the Turnbull Heating Triples League at Mancuso's, using the just-released MOTIV Fatal Venom ball to raise his average to 234.

Mark Brown of Attica finished with a 290 for a 762 series in the Toyota of Batavia league, while Rich Wagner of Batavia and Rick Underhill of Batavia each recorded 731 series while Mark Bisig of Le Roy rolled 731.

In senior league action at Gates Bowl in Rochester, Kevin Gray Jr. of Honeoye Falls, a GRUSBC member, notched a 300 game on Thursday, his seventh.

For a list of high scores, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.

Two Genesee Region USBC tournaments are on this weekend's schedule -- a handicap no-tap doubles at Medina Lanes and the Senior Masters at Legion Lanes in Le Roy. Also, the GR Youth Travel League will be bowling on Sunday afternoon at Rose Garden Bowl.

For more information, go to the Genesee Region USBC website -- www.bowlgr.com.