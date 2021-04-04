Vallance rolls 784 in Toyota of Batavia league; Green posts a pair of 700 series

Jeremy Vallance of Warsaw was a model of consistency this week in the Toyota of Batavia Thursday 5-Man League at Mancuso Bowling Center as he made a run at an 800 series.

The right-hander posted games of 268-254-262 for a 784 series to lead all bowlers.

A pair of left-handers, Brian Green and Rich Wagner of Batavia, broke the 700 mark with 737 and 708, respectively.

In other action around the Genesee Region USBC:

-- Green spun a 289 game en route to a 756 series in the Mancuso Real Estate Doubles League at Mancuso's;

-- Paul Bacon of Lockport closed out the Turnbull Heating Triples League at Mancuso's with a 736 series;

-- LeRoyans Rick Howe and Chris Tresco each rolled games of 266 on their way to 752 and 719 series, respectively, in the American Legion Thursday Men's League at Legion Lanes.

