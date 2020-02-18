Warsaw woman rolls GRUSBC-record 815 series at Perry Bowling Center

Diane Hurlburt of Warsaw rolled an 815 series last night in the Monday Nite 5 League at Perry Bowling Center, setting a Genesee Region USBC record for women's high series.

The 49-year-old right-hander posted games of 258, 278 and 279 on lanes 3-4 to eclipse the 791 recorded by Rochester's Kara Mangiola at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen on Nov. 15, 2015 and the 782 registered by Caycee Landers of Brockport on Feb. 13, 2018, also at Rose Garden Bowl.

Hurlburt had eight strikes in the first game, 11 in the second game (including the front seven) and 10 in the third game.

"I knew there was a possibility of getting it (an 800 series) after the second game, but I didn't try to figure out what I needed and I didn't want to know," said Hurlburt, who has her own house cleaning business.

She said she got a fortunate break in the ninth frame of the third game, breaking up a potential split to continue a long string of strikes.

"I didn't throw a very good shot and it came high on the nose," she said. "The 4-6 was staring at me and somehow they both fell. I said, 'Oh my gosh, there is a God."

She proceeded to strike on the first ball in the 10th frame and finished with a spare to seal the deal.

"It's really unbelievable," said Hurlburt, who is averaging 193 in the Monday league and 209 in the Thursday night league in Perry.

She in the leadoff bowler for the Charlie's Rollers team that includes her husband, Jason; son, Matthew, and friends Gene Standish and Brian Tiede.

Hurlburt used a Hammer Statement ball that she purchased and had drilled at Bowler's World in Rochester.

Last year, she had an association-high for women with a 763 series and 200 average.