With assessments up and no tax cap override, county manager predicts slight drop in property tax rate for 2022

Although the process to drafting a 2022 budget has just begun, Genesee County Manager Matt Landers is predicting a modest decrease in the property tax rate.

Speaking after Wednesday’s Genesee County Legislature meeting (and the first of several legislative budget workshops), Landers said he could see a 30- to 40-cent reduction in the rate, which was set at $9.80 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2021.

The county’s fiscal year runs from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31.

“Our discussion today focused on a schedule to adopt the budget, a (New York State) tax cap review and outside agency funding, and legislators were unanimous that they are not going to override the tax cap,” Landers said. “We also plan on flat funding (of outside agencies); there are no planned cuts.”

He said the tax rate hinges upon two key factors: “quantity change” (the growth that the state allows for new construction) and “allowable growth” (the lower of the 2 percent tax cap or inflation). For 2022, the tax cap is much less than the rate of inflation.

Landers said the amount to be raised by taxes – the tax levy – may increase by up to the cap number of 2.16 percent, but even with that, the tax rate will drop due to the increase in property assessments.

“The assessed valuation is still in flux,” he offered. “While that amount is based on the roll as of July 1st, it may come down due to court challenges and corrections. Still, I foresee the tax rate somewhere around 30 to 40 cents less (than 2021).”

For 2021, the county adopted an All Funds budget of $143,204,679, with $31,451,727 of that from property taxes – an increase of $400,069 from 2020.

Landers reported that first- and second-quarter sales tax revenues this year are up by about 10 percent from the same period in 2020, but that’s not a fair comparison since the first six months of last year were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales tax this year is up slightly from the 2019 corresponding figures as well, he said.

On another matter, Landers said the county has started a monthly employee recognition program, honoring those who have “gone above and beyond” on its Facebook page. The initial selections are Rachel Mieney, Mental Health clinic supervisor; Vicki Athoe, Probation principal clerk, and Chelsea Elliott, Youth Bureau program coordinator.

In other developments, the legislature:

-- Extended a Local Law pertaining to hotel/motel room occupancy tax for three months through the end of the year, with no changes, to provide more time to consider subjecting short-stay lodging places, such as Airbnb and Vrbo sites, to a bed tax. Landers said the matter will be addressed early in 2022.

-- Approved eliminating a full-time Registered Nurse position and creating a part-time RN position to allow the continued employment for a Mental Health Continuing Day Treatment program nurse who has indicated she can no longer work on a full-time basis. This enables the department to cover critical nursing hours for continuity of care as it restructures its schedule.

-- Approved the creation of a full-time public health educator, full-time epidemiologist, and full-time senior financial clerk through September 2026 to be funded by a $248,226 grant from the Center for Disease Control for childhood lead poisoning prevention and surveillance of blood lead levels grant activities.

-- Approved acceptance of $342,558 from the state Department of Health for additional COVID-19 contact tracing, overtime and supplies, with the funds to be allocated in the 2022 & 2023 budgets. Funding will be used to offset costs of COVID-19 response activities, all other COVID-19 costs over $342,558 will be partially (36 percent) offset by state aid.

-- Approved using DeWitt Park on Cedar Street to host the Batavia Kiwanis Club’s chicken barbeque fundraiser on Sept. 25. Proceeds will go toward the purchase of books by local libraries.

Note: The resolutions indicated in this story also were approved on Wednesday by the full legislature).

Photo: Genesee County Legislature Chair Rochelle Stein, left, swears in Lisa Casey to her new position as Clerk of the Legislature as Casey's mother, Sandra Casey, proudly looks on. Casey's sister and brother-in-law, Rita and Joe Pencille, also attended the ceremony on Wednesday afternoon. Photo by Mike Pettinella.