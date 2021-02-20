Wormley erupts for 35 as Batavia girls pull away for a 66-46 victory over Greece Olympia

Bryn Wormley scored 14 of her game-high 35 points in the third quarter this afternoon, sparking the Batavia High Lady Devils to a 66-46 win over visiting Greece Olympia in Monroe County League girls basketball.

The victory was Batavia's second straight this week over Olympia -- both by 20-point margins -- but this one played out much differently as the teams were tied 21-21 at the half. In Wednesday's 55-35 win, Batavia led by 17 at intermission.

Wormley was the difference today as she sank five three-point shots, including three in the decisive third period when Batavia outscored Olympia 26-14 to take a 47-35 lead.

The senior guard drained two three-pointers and added three free throws to give Batavia a 30-23 edge midway through the third quarter. Another trey at the two minute mark made it 43-31 and Batavia pulled away from there to even its record at 3-3. Olympia falls to 1-3.

Wormley dished out six assists and came up with seven steals while senior Tess Barone tallied 11 points. Senior guard Mackenzie Reigle had seven points, seven assists, seven rebounds and seven steals, and Rachel Wright chipped in with five rebounds.

Batavia went to the foul line 29 times, making 19.

For Olympia, 5-foot-10 senior forward Taylor Jung nearly matched Wormley's effort, scoring 32 points -- including five three-pointers. No other Lady Spartans hit double figures.

The Lady Devils host Greece Odyssey at 7:45 p.m. Monday.