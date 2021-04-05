Youth bowlers excel in Pepsi regional, local tournaments

Genesee Region USBC youth bowlers Gavin Slocum of Perry, left, and Carter Armijo of Warsaw, right, placed first and second, respectively, in the New York State Youth Pepsi Region 2 Tournament at AMF Fairview Lanes in Fairport.

Slocum took top honors in the Boys U8 Division with a three-game total of 423 in the scratch singles tournament, which features multiple age group categories.

His game scores were 146, 146 and 131, and his total was the best of any Boys U8 bowlers in the 10 regions of the state.

Recently, he rolled a 201 game in the GR Youth Travel League at his hometown Perry Bowling Center. He has a 127 average and a high series of 508.

Armijo placed second in the Boys U10 Division with a 449 three-game series – 23 pins behind first-place Matthew Getty of Rochester. His games were 123, 198 and 228.

He, too, rolled a 200 game earlier this season in the T.F. Brown’s Adult-Child League at Mancuso Bowling Center, and he posted a 131 average.

Both boys will receive scholarships from the New York State USBC for their efforts.

In the season-ending no-tap tournament of the Turnbull Heating Junior League at Mancuso’s, 11-year-old Jacey Wagner of Batavia (photo at left) placed first with a three-game total of 420, a remarkable score considering her 75 average.