Batavian Adam Philp wins eight matches en route to Super Bud Bowl tournament title

Adam Philp of Batavia has 5,500 reasons to smile after winning the Super Bud Bowl last Sunday night at Lighthouse Lanes in Oswego. Official tournament photo.

Adam Philp became the second Batavian to win the prestigious – and extremely challenging – Super Bud Bowl at Lighthouse Lanes in Oswego last Sunday.

Competing in a tournament that normally attracts more than 1,100 bowlers over the course of a week (this year’s entries totaled 1,178), the 40-year-old right-hander won eight straight matches to earn the $5,500 first prize.

Seeded third in the three-bowler finals, he defeated 2020 Super Bud Bowl champion Nick Galusha of Altamont, 217-194, before knocking off No. 1 seed Joe Mazuryk of Schenectady, 219-160, for the title.

While 48 of the 96 finalists received either one- or two-round byes, depending upon their scores and placement on their respective qualifying squads during the week, Philp wasn’t as fortunate. He qualified on Tuesday night with an 811 four-game total, which guaranteed him a spot in the finals but without a bye.

That meant he needed to win eight straight matches under the single-elimination format to become the champion.

“It was surreal,” he said in a phone interview with The Batavian. “I couldn’t believe I did it – especially coming from having no byes. Some of the guys were saying that I’m only the third or fourth person that’s ever won the tournament that way.”

The tournament has produced 36 different winners in its 36 years. Philp joins the late Joe Trigilio (1999) as the only Batavia residents to win the event.

Philp averaged around 215 in his eight wins. His lowest score was 182, coming in a third-game match against Tori Burkins of Ravena, and it almost wasn’t enough.

“That was that was my closest match,” he said. “She actually could have struck on the first ball the 10th frame to beat me, but she left a weak 10-pin. I pretty much had the match in hand until I left a bomb 7-10 (split) to give her a chance."

He won that match by six pins and then went on to defeat Ray LeChase II and Andrew Kopec, both of Rochester, and Brandon Boyer of Glens Falls to reach the stepladder final round.

Mazuryk won $2,800 as the runner-up and Galusha pocketed $1,600.

The finals, which started around 4 p.m., were delayed for more than two hours by a power outage and didn’t finish until 11:15 p.m.

“It was a long day and then I had to drive to Massachusetts for work right afterwards,” said Philp, who is employed by the CSX Transportation railroad. “I didn’t get to the hotel until 5:15 in the morning. I had an adrenaline rush until about 4 o’clock and then I hit a brick wall.”

When he’s not bowling (Philp participates in the County Line Stone Trios League at Mancuso Bowling Center), he’s watching his 9-year-old son, Gavin, play hockey or his 6-year-old daughter, Naomi, dance. He and his wife, Anna, also have a daughter, Macie, who’s almost 2.

Philp is a former Genesee Region USBC Scratch Memorial champion. His previous best finish in the Super Bud Bowl was making it to the round of 12.

Three Perry bowlers cashed at the Super Bud Bowl. Chad Dunning made it to the round of 12, earning $600; Brian Weber won one match, good for $340, and Dennis Van Duser took home $170.