Batavians Prucha, Townsend, Neubert post big scores on the lanes; two record 800 series

Batavian Jim Prucha enjoyed a "career night" earlier this week as he rolled a pair of 279 games in a 764 series in the Mancuso Real Estate Monday Doubles League at Mancuso Bowling Center.

The 60-year-old right-hander started with 279 and finished with 279 (posting 11 strikes in a row after an open) to record his highest three-game series ever. He went into the night with a 188 average.

Prolific left-hander Brian Cline of Middleport continued his assault on the pins with games of 236, 266 and 288 for a 790 series, raising his average to 236.

In other Genesee Region USBC league action:

--James Townsend of Batavia registered a 278 game in a 753 series in the Toyota of Batavia 4-Man League at Mancuso's.

-- Bill Neubert of Batavia finished with a 297 game -- leaving the 3-6-10 on the 12th ball -- for a 755 series in the Thursday Owls League at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen.

-- At Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion, Reid Cole of Albion fired 279-279-247--805 in the Every-Other-Saturday League, and John Beadle of Brockport tallied 244-279-278--801 in the Thursday Men's Triples League.

For a list of high scores for the week, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of the home page.