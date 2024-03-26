Brothers Tim, Tom Rohl to be inducted into Genesee Region USBC bowling Hall of Fame on May 11

MARCH 22, 2024 -- Brothers Tim and Tom Rohl, holders of a combined six Genesee Region USBC Masters Tournament titles, will be inducted into the local bowling association’s Hall of Fame in May.

The GRUSBC Annual Banquet and Awards Ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 11 at Batavia Downs Gaming’s Genesee room on Park Road.

The Genesee Region USBC will be providing more information about the banquet, including how to get tickets, next week.

The Rohl name has been a fixture on the bowling scene in the Genesee Region for parts of five decades with older brother Tim making his mark from 1985-2005 before moving to Florida and Tom finding success on the lanes over the past 30 years.

Both left-handers are products of the youth bowling program directed by Fran Krenzer at Legion Lanes in Le Roy, where they grew up and where Tom still resides.

With numerous league and tournament titles, honor scores and high averages, the Rohls can boast of multiple crowns in the Masters, the prestigious scratch singles event that started in the Batavia Bowling Association and continued in the GRUSBC through last season.

Tim, now 57, is a four-time Masters champion, with victories in 1988, 1995, 1999 and 2002, and Tom, 50, won the tournament in 2001 and 2013.

The brothers also won a BBA tournament as teammates – joining forces to capture the Johnson-Ianni Doubles title in 1999.

Among their many other accomplishments:

Tim Rohl

-- 1990 BBA Association Tournament All-Events scratch champion, 2,046 for 9 games;

-- 1991 BBA Association Tournament Team, Singles and Doubles champion;

-- 1993 BBA Association Tournament Team champion (Kraus Trucking), 3,089 scratch;

-- Bowled 760 in Kraus Trucking’s 2,224 three-man series with Jerry Geissler and Bruce Kraus in 1989-90 season;

-- Won seven Classic League titles at Mancuso Bowling Center with Kraus Trucking and Terry Hills teams;

-- Has seven 300 games, as many 290-299 games, two 800 series in local association competition, with high averages of 224, 221 and 219 in the Mancuso Classic League and 220 in the Batavia Bowling Center Classic League (1990).

-- Tournament titles include the Channel 4 Open, winning $4,000; Western New York Classic Tour and Attica Open, and he made the finals of the 2004 Storm Challenge in Las Vegas.

-- As a collegiate bowler, his 752 at the 1985 NJCAA Regionals in Corning was in the top 10 in the nation at that time.

After relocating to the Sarasota, Fla., area in 2006, Tim placed seventh in the Florida USBC state tournament with 791 in singles in 2012, and compiled league averages of 231 and 236 with two 300 games and two 800 series from 2010-13.

Tom Rohl

-- 2000 GRUSBC Association Tournament All-Events scratch and handicap champion, 2,177 for 9 games, and multiple years of top finishes in association tournament doubles and singles;

-- Has 10 300 games, six 290-299 games and five 800 series in local association competition, with his first coming in 1995-96 as part of an 811 series while bowling with Tim and their father, John, at Legion Lanes;

-- Has a high series of 824 (Livingston Lanes in Geneseo) with high averages of 227 at Scopano’s Lanes in Oakfield, 216 at Legion Lanes and 214 at Mancuso’s, and rolled a 700 series at the USBC national championships;

-- Four-time Velletta Memorial three-person Tournament champion at the former Scopano’s Lanes in Oakfield;

-- Other tournament titles and top finishes include first place at the 2024 Super Bowl handicap singles at Mancuso’s, Attica Open, second place at Lilac City Tournament team event ($25,000 prize), second place in the 2022 GRUSBC Scratch Memorial, second place at the Bowlers Journal in Reno in 2010 and a top 12 finish at the Brunswick Shootout in 1998 against PBA members, including Bill O’Neill, Mike Fagan and Tom Smallwood.