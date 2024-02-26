Cline's 300, Fluker's 290 lead bowling 'hit parade'

Brian Cline continued his torrid bowling season last week by firing a 300 game and 770 series in the Mancuso Real Estate Doubles League at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia.

The 45-year-old left-hander from Middleport spun games of 278, 192 and 300, raising his average to 239.

In December, he posted a perfect game in an 857 series in the Monday night league.

In other action around the Genesee Region USBC:

-- Tom Fluker of Batavia kept the hot hand in the StrikeForce Tuesday Doubles League at StrikeForce Lanes in Oakfield, starting with a 290 game on the way to a 751 series.

-- William Wood of Rochester started with a 276 game in a 765 series in the Thursday Owls League at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen. His other games were 231 and 258.

-- Dean Cadieux Jr. of Oakfield led the way in the Sunday Rolloffs League at Medina Lanes with a 267 game and 774 series.

-- In the Wednesday Community League at Medina Lanes, Juliana Allis of Medina registered 267--701.

For a list of high scores for the week, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of the home page.

LEROYANS WIN NO-TAP DOUBLES

Le Roy residents Rob Panepento and Rick Howe teamed for a 1,649 series, with handicap, to capture the Genesee Region USBC No-Tap Doubles Tournament title last weekend at Legion Lanes in Le Roy.

The winners split $480 for their efforts.

For more information about the tournament and other GRUSBC news, go to www.bowlgr.com.