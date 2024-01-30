February a busy month for bowling tournaments

Mancuso Bowling Center, Le Roy Legion Lanes and Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen are hosting tournaments in February.

Two tourneys are scheduled for this weekend – the Help ‘R Heroes handicap team event at Legion Lanes and the Genesee Region USBC Youth Team event at Rose Garden Bowl.

While the Help ‘R Heroes tournament runs from Friday through Sunday, the only openings are on the Friday 7 p.m. squad. First prize, based on 32 teams, is $1,000.

To enter the four-person team tourney, call Scott O’Neill at 409-0459.

The GRUSBC Youth Team tournament lists squads at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday (following the GR Youth Travel League).

Travel League bowlers are eligible to participate in the tournament, using their league scores.

Each team is comprised of three bowlers. Entry fee is $60 per team. Scholarships for the first place team and trophies for the top three teams will be awarded.

To enter, send an email to mikep@bowlgr.com.

Other February tournaments:

-- Feb. 9-10: 28th annual Betty Ellison Memorial Crossroads House Tournament, Mancuso Bowling Center. Squads are scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, with the Friday squad and the 6 p.m. Saturday squad featuring glow bowling with a DJ. Each team consists of four bowlers. To enter, go to www.crossroadshouse.com.

-- Feb. 11: “Super Bowl” Handicap Singles, Mancuso Bowling Center. The four-game qualifying squad is set for noon. One in four bowlers will advance to the head-to-head match play round. Entry fee is $45. First prize (based on 32 teams) is $450. To enter, contact Mark Brown at 716-474-7960.

-- Feb. 17-18: GRUSBC No-Tap Doubles, Le Roy Legion Lanes. Qualifying squads are scheduled for 1, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. each day. Entry fee is $60 per team. The maximum team averages is 420. First prize, based on 48 teams, is $600. To enter, email mikep@bowlgr.com.

-- Feb. 23-25: 22nd annual Ron Riggi Memorial 4-Person Handicap, Le Roy Legion Lanes. An $800 top prize is offered, based on 24 teams. Squad times are 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23, noon Feb. 24 and 1 p.m. Entry fee is $800. To enter, contact Brown at 716-474-7960.