Foss posts 300--802; Neubert 299 in league play

Curtis Foss of Medina added to his lengthy list of honor scores last week, posting a perfect game and 800 series in the Sneezy's Monday Night League at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion.

The 36-year-old right-hander, who operates the pro shop at Oak Orchard Bowl, posted games of 300, 257 and 245 for an 802 total using a Storm Summit Peak ball.

Brandon Gurnsey of Albion wasn't far behind, registering a 276 game and 770 series.

At Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen, Bill Neubert of Batavia came within a pin of perfection for the second time this season in the Thursday Owls League.

The 73-year-old righty rolled 11 strikes before leaving the 7-pin for a 299 middle game. He finished with a 759 series.

