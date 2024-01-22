Godfrey Sr. rolls 300, Shields 299, Chamberlain 296 in GRUSBC league action

One Genesee Region USBC bowler notched his first certified 300 game while two others came within a strike of perfection in league play this week.

Michael Godfrey Sr. of Albion registered 12 consecutive strikes in the Thursday Triples League at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion for a perfect game, his first. The left-hander finished with a 621 series.

Competing in the County Line Stone Friday Trios League at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia, right-hander Scott Shields strung 11 strikes before leaving a 4-pin in the second game for 299. He finished with a 747 series, edging out Ed Doody, who had 278--731 and Gregg Wolff, who posted 288 and 277 after a slow start for 723.

In the Tuesday StrikeForce Doubles League at StrikeForce Lanes in Oakfield, left-hander Aaron Chamberlain rolled 11 strikes in a row before leaving the 3-5-6-9 (bucket) for 296. The Oakfield resident finished with a 653 series.

In other action:

-- Lefty Nick Johnson of Bergen stayed hot with games of 268-256-247 for 771 in the Brighton Securities Tuesday Triples League at Mancuso's.

-- Southpaw Tim Talbot of Barker led the way in the Sunday Rolloffs League at Medina Lanes with a 269 game and 766 series.

