Godfrey Sr. rolls 300, Shields 299, Chamberlain 296 in GRUSBC league action

By Mike Pettinella

One Genesee Region USBC bowler notched his first certified 300 game while two others came within a strike of perfection in league play this week.

Michael Godfrey Sr. of Albion registered 12 consecutive strikes in the Thursday Triples League at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion for a perfect game, his first. The left-hander finished with a 621 series.

Competing in the County Line Stone Friday Trios League at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia, right-hander Scott Shields strung 11 strikes before leaving a 4-pin in the second game for 299. He finished with a 747 series, edging out Ed Doody, who had 278--731 and Gregg Wolff, who posted 288 and 277 after a slow start for 723.

In the Tuesday StrikeForce Doubles League at StrikeForce Lanes in Oakfield, left-hander Aaron Chamberlain rolled 11 strikes in a row before leaving the 3-5-6-9 (bucket) for 296. The Oakfield resident finished with a 653 series.

In other action:

-- Lefty Nick Johnson of Bergen stayed hot with games of 268-256-247 for 771 in the Brighton Securities Tuesday Triples League at Mancuso's.

-- Southpaw Tim Talbot of Barker led the way in the Sunday Rolloffs League at Medina Lanes with a 269 game and 766 series.

For a list of high scores for the week, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of the home page.

