Howe registers 300 game at Le Roy Legion Lanes

Rick Howe of Le Roy recorded his second United States Bowling Congress-certified 300 game last week during league action at Le Roy Legion Lanes.

The 52-year-old right-hander rolled games of 227, 215 and 300 on lanes 5-6 in the American Legion Thursday Men's League. He entered the night with a 201 average.

Howe's other perfect game took place in March 2012, and he posted a 299 game in Sept. 200, both at the Le Roy hall.

In other league play around the Genesee Region USBC, Brandon Gurnsey rolled a 758 series in the Sneezy's Monday Night League at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion and Tim Talbot fired a 754 series in the Sunday Rolloffs League at Medina Lanes.

