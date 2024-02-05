Larson, Cline, Foss, Cassidy, Allis roll big scores

Monday and Tuesday leagues produced some big scores last week in the Genesee Region USBC.

At Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia, Michele Larson of Batavia just missed a 700 series -- posting 201-256-236--693 in the Meyer's RV Monday Night NFL League and Brian Cline of Middleport continued his stellar bowling with 258-245-259--762 in the Mancuso Real Estate Monday Doubles League.

At Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion, Curtis Foss of Medina added another perfect game to his long list of honor scores with 300-204-257--761 in the Sneezy's Monday Night League and Sarah Cassidy of Albion rolled her first 700 series with 285-247-202--734 in the Tuesday Ladies Merchants League.

In the Sunday Rolloffs League at Medina Lanes, Hayden Allis led the way with 278--736, a week after recording a 300 game and 731 series in the Wednesday Community League. Previously in the Wednesday league, Alex Allis of Medina rolled a 298 game and 737 series.

For a list of high scores, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of the home page.