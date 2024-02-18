LeRoyan Rohl tops Batavian Wolff for tourney title

Tournament director Mark Brown, left, congratulates Tom Rohl, champion, and John Wolff, runner-up, following the "Super Bowl" handicap singles event at Mancuso Bowling Center. Submitted photo.

LeRoyan Tom Rohl defeated Batavian John Wolff, 210-203, in a battle of left-handers to win the “Super Bowl” handicap singles tournament at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia.

Rohl, 50, earned $500 while Wolff, 83 years young, took home $300 for their efforts in the event, which drew 43 entries last weekend.

Based on his 212 average, Rohl received three pins handicap and just managed to sneak past Wolff, who received 44 pins based on his 171 average.

Rohl downed Rich Wagner of Batavia, another lefty, while Wolff topped Rick Underhill of Batavia in the semifinals. Wagner and Underhill won $160 each.

Quarterfinalists were Brandon Luce of Oakfield (the high qualifier), Selena McJury of Batavia, Sam Oddo of Batavia and Austin Hawker of Geneseo. They won $120 apiece.