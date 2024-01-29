Local bowlers cash at 60-and-Over event; Hanks 814

Five Genesee Region USBC members, including two Batavia residents, cashed at the 60-and-Over Tour tournament on Sunday at Medina Lanes.

Batavians Scott Shields and Bill Neubert along with Medina residents Jim Foss, Roger Allis and Bob Hodgson advanced to the 16-bowler eliminator finals as a result of their three-game qualifying scores.

Foss, who led the qualifier with a 730 series, went on to place third, winning $225.

Jim Galletta of Oswego placed first, posting a 266 game in the final round, to take home the $420 top prize. Buffalo’s Dave Rudnick was second ($300) and Jim Pitts of Elmira finished in fourth place ($170).

Shields, who rolled 693 in the qualifying round, and Allis made it to the semifinals and won $125 each. Neubert and Hodgson lost in the first round and won $100 apiece.

In Genesee Region USBC league action last week:

-- Robbie Hanks hit the 800 mark for the eighth time at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion, posting 278-279-257—814 in the Sneezy’s Monday Night League.

-- Brian Cline raised his average to 238 with a 259-278-237—774 effort in the Mancuso Real Estate Monday Doubles League at Mancuso Bowling Center.

-- Andrew Rose rolled 727 in the Tuesday Coed League and James Townsend registered 726 in the Brighton Securities Tuesday Triples League, both at Mancuso’s.

For a list of high scores, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of the home page.