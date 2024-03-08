 Skip to main content

March is a busy month for bowling tournaments

By Mike Pettinella

Time "Marches" on and so does the list of bowling tournaments this month throughout the Genesee Region.

Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion and Medina Lanes are hosting no-tap events this weekend, while Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia, Letchworth Pines in Portageville and StrikeForce Lanes in Oakfield will be hosting tournaments over the next three weekends.

-- March 9-10: Spartans Youth Baseball Triples No-Tap Handicap, Oak Orchard Bowl, Albion. Squad times are 1 and 3 p.m. on Saturday and noon, 2 and 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. Entry fee is $75 per team. One in six teams will cash. Proceeds will benefit Spartans Youth Baseball (Under 11-Under 16 Divisions). To enter, call 585-589-6900 or 585-590-6717.

-- March 9: Amaranth Fights Diabetes Doubles No-Tap Handicap, Medina Lanes. Squad times are noon and 3 p.m. Entry fee is $50 per team. To enter, call 716-250-8515 or 716-425-5369.

-- March 16: T.F. Brown's Scratch Eliminator, Mancuso Bowling Center. First place is $1,500 with an entry fee of $65. Squad times are 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. One in five entries will cash, with incentives for senior (50-and-over) and women bowlers. Call 716-474-7960 to enter.

-- March 23-24: Genesee Region USBC No-Tap Handicap Triples, Letchworth Pines. First place, based on 48 teams, is $90. Entry fee is $90 per team. Squad times are 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon and 3 p.m. on Sunday. Email mikep@bowlgr.com to enter. The tournament is dedicated to the late Al Vlietstra, GRUSBC Hall of Famer.

-- March 30: 1st Paul Townsend Memorial No-Tap Handicap Doubles, StrikeForce Lanes. Squad times are 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. Entry fee is $60 per team. First place is $400 guaranteed. Maximum team average is 460. One in six will cash. Proceeds will benefit Crossroads House. To enter, call 585-948-6060 or 585-297-4262. 

