Several 700's in league play; Amy Lavender picks 5-7-10

Several bowlers topped the 700 mark in Genesee Region USBC league bowling action over the past week.

At Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia, Chris Bailey led the way with a 279 third game for a 765 series in the Brighton Securities Tuesday Triples League.

Also at Mancuso's, Mark Brown had games of 258 and 256 in a 729 series in the County Line Stone Friday Trios League.

At Le Roy Legion Lanes, Rob Panepento and Rich Beschler set the pace with 735 and 707 series, respectively, in the American Legion Thursday Men's League, and at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen, Harris Busmire and Steve Manczak posted 715 and 704, respectively, in the Wednesday Men's Handicap League.

A rare feat was accomplished in the Sunday Rolloffs League at Medina Lanes yesterday morning when Amy Lavender converted the 5-7-10 split.