Several post 700 series at local bowling centers

Several bowlers cracked the 700 mark in league action around the Genesee Region USBC last week.

At Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia, Brian Cline led the way with a 239-268-269--776 series in the Mancuso Real Estate Monday Doubles League, raising his average to 239.

Also at Mancuso's, fellow left-hander Nick Johnson posted a 736 series in the Brighton Securities Tuesday Triples League.

At Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen, Mike Lyons started with 278 on his way to a 743 series in the Wednesday Men's Handicap League, with Scott Gibson next at 715, and Mark Mack registered a 715 series in the Thursday Owls League.

At Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion, four bowlers exceeded 700 in the Sneezy's Monday Night League -- John Beadle 267--748, Brandon Gurnsey 257--711, Troy Fanton 259--710 and Robbie Hanks 246--705.

For a list of high scores, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of the home page.