Southpaws Cline, Johnson roll big series

A pair of left-handers continued their red-hot bowling seasons this week at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia.

On Monday night, Brian Cline of Middleport raised his average to 240 with a 783 series in the Mancuso Real Estate Doubles League. His games were 279-258-246.

On Tuesday night, Nick Johnson of Bergen upped his average to 225 with 278-279-217--774 in the Brighton Securities Triples League. Johnson strung the front nine strikes in the middle game.

Elsewhere around the Genesee Region USBC:

-- Scott Gibson of Oakfield spun a 270 game and 764 series and Dave Montemarano Jr. of Pavilion posted 258--729 in the Wednesday Men's Handicap League at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen.

-- Tom Fluker fired games of 267 and 266 en route to a 730 series in the StrikeForce Tuesday Doubles League at StrikeForce Lanes in Oakfield.

