Szatkowski rolls first 300 game; Genesee Region USBC Association Tournament starts this weekend

Mike Szatkowski said everything changed once he entered the 10th frame of the third game on lanes 1-2 at Mancuso Bowling Center last Tuesday night.

Bowling in the Brighton Securities Triples League, the Batavia left-hander, who turned 40 today, went into the final frame with nine consecutive strikes -- needing three more to secure his first United States Bowling Congress-certified 300 game.

"Getting the first seven, eight or nine strikes didn't faze me because I've had that before but once I got to the 10th frame, I could feel the adrenaline kick in and my heart pumping faster," said Szatkowski (photo at right), manager of Fastenal on East Main Street Road.

Despite the pressure mounting on each delivery, Szatkowski came through by placing the ball in the 1-2 pocket each time for the perfect game. He said his previous best was 289.

For the night, he led his team with a 755 series, with the 300 following games of 251 and 204. He bowls with his cousin, Ben Miles, and longtime friend and former college roommate, Dan Zambito.

Also in the league, veteran kegler Rick Saunders of Batavia rolled a 279 middle game en route to a 723 series.

At Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion, Robbie Hanks set the pace in the Thursday Men's Triples League with a 235-268-278--781 series.

ASSOCIATION TOURNAMENT STARTS FRIDAY

The 17th annual Genesee Region USBC Association Tournament, the season-ending Team, Doubles, Singles and All-Events competition, is scheduled for April 5-7, 12-14 at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion.

The GRUSBC has extended the "paid in full" deadline for the first weekend to this Tuesday -- giving bowlers more time to get their entry forms filled out and sent with their checks to the association office, 55 Edgewood Drive, Batavia, NY 14020. The deadline for the second weekend is April 9.

To sign up in advance, call 585-861-0404 or send an email to mikep@bowlgr.com. Entry forms can be found at www.bowlgr.com.

A Proprietor's Squad, with complimentary food and beverages, is scheduled for this Friday at 6:30 p.m. A few spots remain on that squad.