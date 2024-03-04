Three string 11 in a row in Mancuso league action

"Eleven in a row" was the order of the week in Genesee Region League bowling action at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia.

In chronological order:

-- Jason Quilliam of Batavia started with a spare and then strung 11 consecutive strikes for a 290 in the opening game of the Mancuso Real Estate Monday Doubles League. He followed that with 264 before settling for a 723 series.

-- On Thursday night, Matt DiMartino of Batavia found the line in the second game for a 290 in a 620 series in the Toyota of Batavia 4-Man League.

-- And on Friday night, Batavian Scott Shields took a perfect game to the final ball, before leaving a 10-pin for 299 in a 756 series in the County Line Stone Friday Trios League.

ROCHESTER BOWLERS WIN RIGGI TOURNEY

The Rochester team of John Amico, Dan Robinson, Rob Gustke and Steve Meyer posted a 3,539 score for four games -- a 221 average per man per game -- to win the annual Ron Riggi Memorial Tournament at Le Roy Legion Lanes last week.

The victory was worth $800 for the team.

Genesee Region USBC bowlers Adam Philp, Matt Balduf, Aaron Philp and Scott Culp placed second with 3,518, winning $400.

The top five teams out of 21 entered cashed.

In the optional Singles Tournament, Meyer placed first with 992, good for $100. Local bowlers cashing were Aaron Philp, Mickey Hyde, Culp, Brian Green, Adam Philp, Josh Elliott and Mike Hackett. Culp had the tournament's high game -- 300.