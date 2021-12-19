Local Matters

December 19, 2021 - 4:35pm

1,400 items collected at Pembroke annual December Drive

posted by Press Release in Pembroke Intermediate School, community, food drive, education, news.

Press Release by Arron Brown for Pembroke Intermediate School

The students, teachers, and staff at Pembroke Intermediate School participated in their annual December Drive which benefits the Corfu Food Pantry. This year, almost 1,400 items were collected! Student Council members, 5th grade students, and 6th grade students delivered the food on Friday, December 17. 

 “This is one of the Intermediate School’s favorite holiday traditions. The entire school and community comes together to help those in need,”  said student council and 6th grade teacher Arron Brown.

