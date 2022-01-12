2022 Wolcott J. Humphrey III Symposium focuses on climate change and sustainability in Western New York

Press Release:

It takes everyone, both locally and globally, to adjust and improve the conditions of climate change. Ask Peter Boyd. "There is no Planet B. This is a decisive decade to get on a sustainable path. Fortunately, there are multiple benefits from action, but also a huge cost of inaction," according to Boyd. He has been Launch Director and COO of Richard Branson's global initiative, an advisor to the "B Team[1]" on their 'Net-Zero by 2050' initiative and Chair of The Energy Efficiency Deployment Office for the UK Department of Energy & Climate Change. Currently he serves as Executive Fellow at Yale University's Center for Business and the Environment. His latest venture, Time4Good Group, allows sought-out leaders to optimize their time so that they have more energy to dedicate themselves to the environmental and social causes they care about.

Boyd headlines the College's 2022 Wolcott J. (Jay) Humphrey III Symposium on Leadership and Community Life. He will speak on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. in The Richard C. Call Arena. A panel moderated by Dr. Benjamin Houlton, The Ronald P. Lynch Dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Cornell University, will present after Boyd's message.

2022's topic, "Climate Change and Sustainability" will inform community members of global issues and encourage action to improve our local economy and environment. A panel, moderated by Dr. Houlton will include perspectives from industries including solar, wind, dairy, viticulture, fuel cell and hydrogen energy. CEO Andrew J. Marsh, CEO of Plug Power; William Carleton, General Manager, Solar O&M of Clearway Energy; Suzanne Hunt, Co-Owner of Hunt Country Vineyards; and Curt Gooch, Dairy Environmental System Solutions Expert, Land O'Lakes Truterra, give perspectives on their areas of expertise.

The Humphrey Symposium honors the memory of one of the region's foremost civic leaders, Jay Humphrey. After his sudden passing in 2001, his family worked with the College to develop the Symposium to continue Jay's commitment to leadership development. A committee of community and college leaders work together to explore various kinds of speakers and topical issues, and to coordinate a community event that not only honors Mr. Humphrey's memory, but also engage the community in a meaningful way.

"We are well into a time of disruptive change here at home in Western New York and across the world. Our planning committee felt it was important to bring together subject matter experts to help us better understand the impacts and implications of what we are experiencing from a changing climate.

From impacts on cropping patterns, yield results and new production opportunities, to the frequency and severity of weather events, there is much to discuss and digest in this arena.

We trust you find this an exciting panel discussion and compelling keynote presentation and welcome your attendance and participation." said Nathan Rudgers, director of business development at Farm Credit East and current Humphrey Symposium committee chairman.

Registration is available online at https://gccfoundationinc.org/humphrey. Lunch is included along with the opportunity to network with others.

For more information contact Vice President, Development and External Affairs Justin Johnston at (585) 345-6809, or via email: [email protected].